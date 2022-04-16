Earlier this week, NLE Choppa shared a video on his social media where he claimed that he made a BBL supplement. The Me Vs. Me rapper claimed the “herbal concoction” is made up of akpi, fennel, fenugreek, basil, and “other sacred ingredients that I cannot get all into for the people that be stealing.” Here’s the issue so far: a BBL, which stands for Brazilian butt-lift, is a surgical procedure that transfers fat from one part of the body and injects it into the buttocks for a voluminous look. The odds of a supplement being able to do this are none to zero, and with that being said, fans wasted no time roasting the Memphis rapper.

My Natural BBL Concoction Is Available Now At https://t.co/xHm7k1ptPD 💜 pic.twitter.com/styVM78aQG — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 12, 2022

Since my BBL Blend is such a success, currently I’m looking for things to reverse autism, Dwarfism, Down syndrome, and many other disorders. A lot of people asking for herbs for there height I’m going to look into that 💯 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 16, 2022

However, that wasn’t all. Four days after releasing the supplement, NLE Choppa returned to Twitter with a claim that it was “such a success.” As a result, he added that he is currently “looking for things to reverse autism, Dwarfism, Down syndrome, and many other disorders.” As expected, NLE Choppa’s latest message earned him more roasts, but that didn’t distract him from his goal of providing BBLs with an all-natural, non-FDA-approved supplement.

They gone tear a man down when you try to help but let em die it’s long live this RIP that, he was woke this, tryna heal his people that. Naw bitch he gone now should’ve embraced him instead of disgraced him. Sad ass putrid ass generation. He gone keep doing him tho. HE/HIM, I AM — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 16, 2022

“They gone tear a man down when you try to help but let em die it’s long live this RIP that, he was woke this, tryna heal his people that,” NLE Choppa tweeted in response to the criticism he received. “Naw b*tch he gone now should’ve embraced him instead of disgraced him. Sad ass putrid ass generation. He gone keep doing him tho. HE/HIM, I AM.”

You can check out some of the roasts fans had for NLE Choppa below.

dr sebi died and reincarnated as nle choppa LOOOOOL this is insanity https://t.co/m2F1Gz1Gnp — sock (@whomisher) April 16, 2022

Ppl after using NLE Choppa BBL concoction: pic.twitter.com/adiV8Dk64x — mr. baby (@knivepIay) April 14, 2022

Who is allowing NLE Choppa access to the internet? — 285 Slim (@SlimHeroics) April 16, 2022

Don’t get your BBL from NLE Choppa 😰 pic.twitter.com/fONA4MQ5bl — Masai 🦒 (@MartianPillar) April 16, 2022

Phamarcies and hospitals after NLE choppa cure cancer, autism and Down syndrome with herb and oils pic.twitter.com/eL8Tu9b3Yp — ✌🏿💕🇭🇹 (@devmerci221) April 16, 2022

bro think he jesus — old acc banned (@k34kkkkk) April 16, 2022

NLE choppa tryna reverse dwarfism with oregano and parsley you can’t make this up — Brandon W. (@BrandonLsWhite) April 16, 2022

Mfs after they use the NLE CHOPPA Height stimulating herbal cream https://t.co/EkZi1fGxkx pic.twitter.com/zA1NYzQekU — Yami Sukehiro ⛩ (@DeliNeli) April 16, 2022

The doctors and scientist who’ve been trying to find a cure for decades after NLE Choppa shows up and gives them some oregano and cilantro pic.twitter.com/sKciBXkJu4 — AB (@WayToo6ixy) April 16, 2022

First thing NLE Choppa gonna see in the gates of hell is Dr. Sebi — Middy (@MiddyVert) April 16, 2022

