The remaining members of De La Soul are planning to pay tribute to their fallen friend Trugoy The Dove with a concert at New York City’s Webster Hall. Thursday’s The DA.I.S.Y. Experience will transform the venue with “artwork from the group’s classic album, 3 Feet High And Rising” according to a press release, and will take place as the group’s catalog finally comes to DSPs.

Only 333 tickets will be available — since three is “The Magic Number,” after all — and you can reserve them beginning Wednesday (March) on the concert’s official website. And although that means that there will be plenty of disappointed fans, the De La Soul experience is for everybody; fans will be able to stream the concert live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 8 pm ET, along with interviews with friends of the trio and other special guests.

Trugoy, aka Dave Jolicoeur, passed away at age 54 on February 12. The news of his death was met with a wave of tributes from hip-hop pioneers such as Nas, who saluted Dave during his Madison Square Garden show, Common, who was given one of his biggest breaks on De La’s 1996 album Stakes Is High, and a plethora of artists including Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Q-Tip, and Pharrell.