Trugoy The Dove’s passing has continued to send chills throughout the hip-hop community. As one of the founding members of the legendary rap trio De La Soul, his artistry has had a significant impact on today’s newer acts as well as many of his peers. Multi-hyphenated talent Common was among his peers inspired by his lyrical abilities.

Devastated by the news of Trugoy’s passing, Common took to social media to share a touching tribute for his late friend. The activist opened the tribute by recounting their initial meeting, writing, “It was around 88’ when one of my best friends brought back a Red Alert tape from NYC. On it was a song called “Plug Tunin” from a group called De La Soul. It was one of the most innovative, fresh, unique songs & sounds I had ever heard. This group would then drop their album ‘3 Feet High And Rising,’ and it changed my life. They would become one of my favorite groups of all time and one of the greatest groups of all time. One of MCs was Trugoy, the Dove who I would get to know as Dave. All I needed to hear was his flow on Afro Connection at the Hi 5 to know he was one of our greatest innovators and stylish with a way with words MCs that hip hop had never seen or heard.”

Common then went on to talk about the first time working with the group, “In 96, De La would give me one of the greatest gifts of my life when they featured me on their song the ‘Bizness’ (which I believe Dave produced). They changed my life again! They took me in to live with them in Long Island (forever Love to Maseo and Tina).”

The actor then closed with how over the years, the pair had become more than just collaborators but family, “The way Pos, Maseo, Dave treated me was like a brother. They took me on tour with them. It was my first trip to London. Just being on a song with De La gave me a stamp of the highest level. And during that process, I formed a real friendship and brotherhood with each member, including Dave, who would show me dope indie movies like ‘kids’ and take me to get the Jamaican patties out in Long Island,” adding, “I studied Dave and his creativity and how he worked and functioned. I actually bit one of his nicknames and made it a song. The Sun God. The truth is he has been one of the greatest influences and inspirations in my life. I will miss you, brother. You are loved beyond words, and I am praying for all of your family, which is our family. Love you, Dave! GOD Bless your Soul.”

Common wasn’t the only musician to take to social media after discovering the news. Pharrell, Quest Love, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Erick Sermon, 9th Wonder, Redman, and more have also shared posts honoring Trugoy.