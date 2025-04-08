Over the past couple months, it has appeared like the often-mysterious Death Grips have broken up. Now, though, the group has assured that this is actually not the case.

A message shared on the band’s social media pages today (April 8) reads, “Despite rumor and hearsay we remain active as Death Grips.”

Notably, the message is only signed by members Stefan Burnett (aka MC Ride) and Zach Hill, and not Andy Morin. Morin was the one who sparked the break-up rumors in the first place, as he supposedly wrote in a message to a fan in February, “yeah it’s over, stefan doesn’t want to do any more. But truthfully none of us can ever predict what will happen with the group.”

In 2023, some fans noticed that Death Grips performed a show with Nick Reinhart in place of Morin.

The most recent projects from Death Grips are the 2018 album Year Of The Snitch and the 2019 EP Gmail And The Restraining Orders. Their most recent officially released single is 2023’s “Electronic Drum Solo Dub Mix (Single Take).” Aside from that, as aforementioned, they’ve also been touring. According to setlist.fm, their most recent performance brought them to Texas for Austin City Limits in October 2023.