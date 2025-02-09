In 2023 after a four-year tour hiatus, Death Grips hit the road to perform for fans across the country. Despite one incident with fan throwing items, the “System Blower” musicians time together seemed to be smooth sailing.

However, according to a viral post (viewable here) Death Grips are no longer together. Yesterday (February 8), a user uploaded screenshots of a conversation between Andy Morin, one of the producers within the group.

The start of the supposed conversation is not shown in the shared image. But it does include Morin’s discussing the status of Death Grips. “Yeah it’s over,” Morin allegedly wrote.

Morin went on to reveal what led to the supposed disbandment. “Stefan [Burnett] doesn’t want to do anymore,” wrote Morin referring to the group frontman MC Ride. “But truthfully none of us can ever predict what will happen with the group.”

MC Ride and Death Grips’ other member producer Zach Hill have not issued a statement regarding the viral post. Still, fans have begun to mourn the supposedly split. This isn’t the first time Death Grips have reportedly broke up.

Back in 2014, Death Grips took a brief break after their album The Powers That B‘s release. The following year Death Grips reconnected for their world tour. Then Death Grips dropped their subsequent projects, 2016’s Bottomless Pit, 2018’s Year Of The Snitch, and 2019’s Gmail And The Restraining Orders.