Dej Loaf Says ‘Sell Sole 2’ Is Coming Soon

Dej Loaf has been around for a while but that doesn’t mean she plans on missing out on the wave of support for female rappers currently cresting in hip-hop as a result of the “hot girl summer” agenda. The pint-sized rapper used her recently rebooted Instagram to assure her longsuffering fans that she has new music on the way, that it’s better than her old music, and that it will come in the form of a follow-up to her touted debut mixtape, Sell Sole, which put the Detroit rapper on the map in a big way back in 2014.

The mixtape, which was critically well-received and downloaded in droves by awestruck fans, was the catalyst in securing Dej her record deal with Columbia Records and placement on the 2015 XXL Freshman cover. A flurry of guest features followed, with the diminutive Detroiter popping up on tracks from Kid Ink, The Game, Lil Durk, Tinashe, and Casey Veggies, along with her own followups featuring Big Sean, Lil Wayne, and Future. She was also the lone female voice on the “Detroit Vs. Everybody” posse cut with Eminem, Royce da 5’9″, Danny Brown, Big Sean, and Trick-Trick, helping to spark a craze of “City Vs. Everybody” remixes and apparel.

Since then, she’s flown relatively under the radar, dropping the All Jokes Aside and F*ck A Friend Zone mixtapes, the latter with singer Jacquees, and most recently delivering ‘Go DeJ Go’ Vol.1, a six-song EP that acted as a hard reset after promotion of her debut solo album stalled out with the singles “No Fear” and “Liberated” featuring Leon Bridges.

It looks like Dej is going back to basics for her next project though, which could mean a return to prominence if she can recapture the mixture of street smart swagger and mischievous wit of the original Sell Sole. Til then, check out ‘Go DeJ Go’ Vol.1 here.