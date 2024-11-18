Denzel Curry has some major plans for 2025: Today (November 18), he announced the Mischievous South Tour.

The shows span from February to July and will be everywhere from Australia to North America to Europe. Curry will also be joined by Kenny Mason, 454, and Clip.

Tickets are set to go on sale on November 22. Find more information on Curry’s website.

Check out Curry’s tour dates below.