Denzel Curry has some major plans for 2025: Today (November 18), he announced the Mischievous South Tour.
The shows span from February to July and will be everywhere from Australia to North America to Europe. Curry will also be joined by Kenny Mason, 454, and Clip.
Tickets are set to go on sale on November 22. Find more information on Curry’s website.
Check out Curry’s tour dates below.
Denzel Curry’s 2025 Tour Dates: Mischievous South Tour
02/21/2025 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli
02/22/2025 — Sydney, AUS @ The Hordern Pavilion
02/27/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Shed 10
03/01/2025 — Wollongong, AUS @ Yours & Owls
03/02/2025 — Melbourne, AUS @ Palace Foreshore
03/04/2025 — Perth, AUS @ Metro City
03/31/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/01/2025 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
04/03/2025 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
04/04/2025 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Haller Creek
04/05/2025 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum
04/08/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
04/10/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/11/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/12/2025 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
04/14/2025 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Springs
04/16/2025 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/17/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/18/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/20/2025 — Toronto, ON @ History
04/21/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Ae
04/22/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
04/24/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/25/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/26/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
04/28/2025 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
04/30/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/02/2025 — Seattle, HA @ Showbox Sodo
05/03/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Pne Forum
05/04/2025 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
05/06/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/09/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
06/03/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkheg Max
06/05/2025 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/09/2025 — Prague, CZ @ Roxy
06/10/2025 — Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
06/11/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
06/13/2025 — Porto, PT @ Nos Primavera Sound
06/18/2025 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/20/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
06/23/2025 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
07/01/2025 — Frankfurt, DE @ 200M
07/02/2025 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
07/03/2025 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
07/07/2025 — Vilnius, LI @ Lukiskes Prison 2.0
07/09/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit