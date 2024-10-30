The debate about what constitutes an album versus a mixtape has raged since the introduction of digital music. Denzel Curry is about to blur the lines even further with his next release. In July, he released King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, a follow-up to his 2012 mixtape King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1. Today, he announced the release date of King Of The Mischievous South, the album, which updates the tracklist of the July mixtape with five new songs and a new track order. The album is due on November 15.

The new songs on the album version will include “Act A Damn Fool” featuring Duke Deuce and Slim Guerilla, “Got Me Geeked,” “P.O.P.” featuring Key Nata and Sauce Walka, “Anotha Late Night” featuring 454, and new single, “Still In The Paint” featuring Bktherula and Laser Dim 700, which he released the video for today, as well. Original tracks like “Hot One,” “Black Flag Freestyle,” “Hoodlumz,” and “Set It” remain. You can watch the video for “Still In The Paint” above.

King Of The Mischievous South is out 11/15 via Loma Vista Recordings. You can find more info here. See below for the tracklist.