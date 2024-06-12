Over the course of his career, Toro Y Moi has followed his muse to some pretty interesting places, from chillwave to synth-pop, house, R&B, and more. On his next album, Hole Erth, which drops on September 6 on Dead Oceans, he seems to be leaning into a blend of modern alt-pop and the scuzzy SoundCloud rap sound of the past decade. Lending to this impression are features from rappers like Don Toliver, Duckwrth, Kenny Mason, and Kevin Abstract, while the rockier, more melodic features include Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard, hyperpop artist Glaive, and synth-pop project Porches, among others.

To kick off the rollout for the album, Toro shared the nostalgic video for “Tuesday,” which reflects on the half-idyllic, half-rebellious teen years of suburban youth. There’s a tongue-in-cheek quality to the lyrics, which toe the line between poking fun at the painfully earnest songwriting of the heyday of Hot Topic and earnestly reproducing it. You can watch the video above and check out the album’s cover and tracklist below.

01. “Walking In The Rain”

02. “CD-R”

03. “HOV”

04. “Tuesday”

05. “Hollywood” Feat. Benjamin Gibbard

06. “Reseda” Feat. Duckwrth & Elijah Kessler

07. “Babydaddy”

08. “Madonna” Feat. Don Toliver

09. “Undercurrent” Feat. Don Toliver & Porches

10. “Off Road”

11. “Smoke” Feat. Kenny Mason

12. “Heaven” Feat. Kevin Abstract & Lev

13. “Starlink” Feat. Glaive

Hole Erth is out 9/6 via Dead Oceans.