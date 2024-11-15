Denzel Curry’s new album King Of The Mischievous South is out now, along with a new music video for “Got Me Geeked.” The clip captures a debauched night at the strip club, where Denzel makes it rain, customers find themselves lost in the sauce, and of course, a fight breaks out over a spilled drink. It’s all in a night’s work for the dedicated dancers, though, who keep twerking through it all, spinning on the pole, and collecting bills from the stage.

King Of The Mischievous South is the album version of the mixtape Denzel released earlier this year, King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 (yes, it’s a little confusing, but Zel does what he wants), adding a handful of additional songs with features from alt-rap rising stars like Bktherula and Lazer Dim, as well as Dirty South mainstays like Duke Deuce and Sauce Walka. The project pays homage to the region’s musical lineage and legacy, from Memphis crunk and trap to Houston screw and Florida bounce, all filtered through Denzel’s unique, internet-influenced lens. It also still features fan favorite singles like “Hot One” with Ferg and TiaCorine, “Hoodlumz” with ASAP Rocky and PlayThatBoiZay, and “Set It” with Maxo Kream. You can catch Denzel live this weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in LA.

You can watch Denzel Curry’s “Got Me Geeked” video above.

King Of The Mischievous South is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. You can find more info here.