If you’ve ever wanted a Big Sean bobblehead, March 25 will be your chance to get one, as the Detroit Pistons host “Big Sean Night” at the Little Caesar’s Arena for their game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Big Sean takeover will feature special features and activations throughout in honor of the Detroit rapper, curated by the hometown hero himself. The halftime, however, will be performed by a different Motor City MC: Nasaan, son of the late Detroit battle rap hero Proof.

In the press release, Sean said: “Being from the city, you all know how much this means to me and the journey we all have to go through to make something of yourself, so I truly appreciate the support. To be able to work with The Pistons as The Creative Director of Innovation is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to bring Don Life to the city.”

In addition to the Big Sean bobbleheads, available through a special charitable ticket package, the Pistons will offer a collection of limited-edition merch designed by Big Sean in the team shops. Proceeds from the special ticket package will benefit the Detroit Pistons Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan via the Sean Anderson Foundation. The first 100 purchases will also include copies of the Uproxx cover star‘s book, Go Higher, and passes to a post-game book talk with Big Sean.

You can find more info about Big Sean Night and get tickets here.