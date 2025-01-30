Earlier this month, in a clever bit of promo, Will Smith made it look like he might be starring in a reboot of The Matrix, years after turning down the role of Neo that would ultimately be immortalized by Keanu Reeves.

A few days ago, though, it was revealed what’s actually going on here: It was all to tease a new song with Big Sean (and OBanga), “Beautiful Scars.” Well, it’s actually more than that: Today (January 30), Smith announced Based On A True Story, a new album.

We don’t have a release date or tracklist for the project yet, but we do know it’s set for March, which is the same month he released his most recent album, Lost And Found, 20 years ago back in 2005. It’s also set to feature the previously released singles “You Can Make It,” “Work Of Art,” and “Tantrum.”

Of course, the “Beautiful Scars” video is out now, too, and unsurprisingly given Smith’s Hollywood resume, it’s cinematic. It sees Smith lamenting the fact he turned down The Matrix, with Sean playing a Morpheus-like character who presents Smith with the option to go back in time and see what it would have been like had he taken the role.

Watch the “Beautiful Scars” video above.