It’s been four years since Big Sean dropped a full-length studio album. The release of his single “Precision” last month made for a pleasant indicator that a new project is on the way. But today (April 3), the Detroit legend took to social media to announce another special project he’s been working on.

This fall, Sean will release a new self-help book Go Higher: Five Practices For Purpose, Success, And Inner Peace.

“Anyone who’s known me since I signed my record deal knows if you look at my old YouTubes I’ve always been about speaking from the heart, following your intuition, and checking in with yourself mentally,” said Sean in a video. “Because that’s how I was raised. That’s the upbringing that was surrounding me with my family. It was a lot of elevated thinkers. They’d give me gems and these books that I eventually read. If it wasn’t for them methods that I applied to my life, I for sure wouldn’t be here today, period.”

The book will arrive via Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Elsewhere in the video, Sean cited other inspirations, like Jay Shetty, bell hooks, Deepak Chopra, and more.

And for those waiting for new music, don’t worry. Sean also assured fans that he has new musical projects on the way this year.

Go Higher: Five Practices For Purpose, Success, And Inner Peace is out 10/8. Find more information here.