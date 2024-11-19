Deyaz Brings A Couple To Tears With Surprise Backyard Performance

Home means many things to many people. A new beginning. A safe space. A place to create, to take risks, to build a dream and even a family.

In this latest episode of UPROXX’s Housewarming series, Zillow is once again helping first-time homebuyers discover their own meaning of the word with one unforgettable housewarming party. This time the party is being headlined by rising indie artist, Deyaz.

Before that, though, the couple, Anton and Anna, sits down to share details of a home journey that started with some late-night scrolling on Zillow’s app and got real when they contacted a Zillow Premier Agent partner to help them in their journey to get home. Their vision of a space perfect for hosting friends and giving their biological and foster children a place to feel seen, loved, and cared for is their reward after months of searching and waiting. Well that, and an unforgettable intimate concert from one of music’s most promising artists.

For Deyaz, this is clearly more than just a gig. The idea of home is a powerful theme. “If I didn’t have a safe sort of space to create in I don’t think half the music that’s out I would’ve made,” Deyaz says. “I’ve lived in so many different homes, all for the sake of music.” For him, home has turned into the people that are in it.

Watch how homeowners Anton and Anna went from seeing the producer/songwriter headline his own set at one of Austin’s coolest music festivals to being surprised to find that his next performance is going to happen in their own backyard, and stay tuned for an exclusive performance from Deyaz.