Deyaz Stuns With An Intimate Backyard Performance Of His Viral ‘Home’ Cover

Rising indie artist, Deyaz, knows the importance of home. The London-born, self-taught artist and producer busked the streets of Camden as a teenager, often couchsurfing and earning his keep playing popular hits by ear for a few quid a day. Back then, home was a safe space he couldn’t always count on, which might be why his viral cover of a popular folk song from Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros hit so hard with fans on social media. Beneath the soft crooning and acoustic guitar strings, there’s raw emotion and a sense of life lived in the singer’s voice, enough to connect with millions of people all over the world. Literally.

Deyaz’s cover of “Home” racked up nearly 10 million listens on Spotify and even more views on TikTok when he shared it just a few months ago. Since then, he’s been to LA and Austin, playing his original music at local venues and festival stages. But, his most nervewracking performance to date might have just happened in this Texas couple’s new backyard.

Partnering with Zillow and UPROXX, Deyaz surprised first-time homebuyers with an intimate rendition of his viral hit, serenading the couple and some of their closest friends who had gathered for one epic housewarming party. Joking that he was more anxious to perform for the small crowd than the huge numbers at his Austin City Limits set, Deyaz set the mood for the evening with a touching, almost nostalgic ode to home and the people that make it. It was a fitting end for the couple’s homebuying journey, soundtracked by a true creative who’s on the brink of defining the next stage in his own life and career.

Check out the full performance above.