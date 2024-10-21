When your new backyard turns into the neighborhood’s hottest club, of course, T-Pain’s going to stop by to show some love to the crowd and sing some of his hits!

Once Zillow helped Austin-based couple Lex and Hannah find their dream home, the only thing left to do was celebrate. And, because no one throws a party quite like UPROXX, we immediately got to work building an intimate performance venue and DIY dance floor in the newlyweds’ backyard. Decked out with a photobooth, DJ, lounge area, and local bites, the stage was set for hip-hop icon T-Pain to bring the energy, welcoming Lex and Hannah to their new home via some of his biggest hits. With “Bartender” blasting from the speakers, friends toasted the couple as they reveled in reaching another life milestone together.

Watch the full surprise performance above and stay tuned to Uproxx and our program hub for more of Lex and Hannah’s inspiring journey with Zillow.