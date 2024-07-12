Did Eminem Diss Kendrick Lamar On ‘The Death Of Slim Shady?’

Eminem’s new album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), has only been out for 30 minutes, but it’s already causing controversy — just not in the way you might think. While listening to the album’s first song, “Renaissance,” has lyrics dissing another rapper who is currently riding high on the wave of a recent battle: Kendrick Lamar.

Eminem’s been known for lashing out at his peers on record, and K Dot easily falls into that category. Certainly, Em does name check the younger rapper… But does he actually DISS Kendrick Lamar on The Death Of Slim Shady?

Sorry to those fans who think so, but he’s just mocking the “mind of a hater.” Check out the full sequence below:

Now just travel inside the mind of a hater

‘Cause I don’t see no fans, all I see’s a bunch of complainers

“Kendrick’s album was cool but it didn’t have any bangers”

“Wayne’s album or Ye’s, couldn’t tell you which one was lamer”

“Joyner’s album was corny, Shady’s new shit is way worse”

“Everything is either too tame or there’s too much anger”

“I didn’t like the beat so I hated Might Delete Later”

You nerdy pricks would find somethin’ wrong with 36 Chambers

As you can see, the seemingly combative lyric is coming from this imagined hater (some might say straw man) within the context of the lyrics. Maybe all the pugilistsic energy of the election year has fans up in arms, but as it turns out, for once, Em is actually defending the people he’s name checking. He also drops a slew of classic rap acts’ names in the verse, but we’ll have to see how many of his fans actually catch those — y’know since they “don’t really listen to rap, but love Eminem.” Y’all ain’t low.

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is out now via Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope. You can find more info here.