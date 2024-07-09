Four years ago, Eminem released his last album,
Music To Be Murdered By
, as well as its supersized deluxe version,
Side B
. Since then, he’s performed at the Super Bowl, joined Fortnite, finally embraced his role as an elder statesman of rap, and announced a new film, but fans have been waiting ravenously for a new album.
They’ll get their wish soon with The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Em’s upcoming twelfth studio album. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Release Date:
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is due 7/12 via Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope. You can find more info here.
Tracklist:
Eminem has not released the tracklist for The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), but we’ll update when he does.
Features:
So far, the only features that have been revealed include Eminem’s fellow Detroiters, BabyTron and Big Sean, who both appear on “Tobey.”
Singles:
Two singles have been released so far: the comedic “Houdini” and the wordplay-riddled “Tobey.”
Artwork:
Eminem revealed the artwork for The Death Of Slim Shady on July 9. You can see it below.
THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE)… ☠️ Friday. pic.twitter.com/z8SWUNZTCX
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 9, 2024
Tour:
Eminem hasn’t announced any plans for a Death Of Slim Shady tour as yet, but we’ll update if or when he does.