The list of allegations Diddy is currently is already quite long. However, it could grow even further. With the disgraced (and currently detained) mogul’s legal team ironing out a defense against for his sex trafficking case, they might need to prepare for additional civil litigation.

According to HuffPost, Diddy could face “at least 120” new sexual assault lawsuits, including 25 underage individuals (the youngest allegedly being 9).

In a statement provided to the outlet, AVA Law Group attorneys Tony Buzbee and Andrew Van Arsdale, claim to represent individuals who were allegedly assaulted by “Diddy (real name Sean Combs) and his associates.”

Buzbee and Van Arsdale claim to have been contacted by “more than 3,000 people” about “possible abuse.” Of those who reach out to the duo, they’ve taken on 120 as clients.

Both attorneys say these alleged victims were also in contact with several law enforcement authorities, including the FBI.

Van Arsdale went on to discuss the reason for the potential influx of filings. “They’re coming forward now because they finally feel a bit safer that he’s behind bars,” he said. “His influence and control over their livelihood and maybe physical health is waning, and so they’re coming forward in the numbers they are.”

Diddy has maintained his innocence against all previous allegations.