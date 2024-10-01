Diddy Has Applied For Bond For A Third Time With A New Legal Team

Diddy has applied for bond for a third time, this time with a new legal team. According to TMZ, the music mogul filed his third bid for freedom before trial after adding two new attorneys to his defense. They are Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro. Ricco was awarded Attorney of the Year by the Metropolitan Black Bar Association in 2008, while Shapiro is an experienced case attorney who served as a law clerk for the US Court Of Appeals.

Diddy was previously denied bail twice; in the first instance, US Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky denied his request over concerns about Diddy’s anger issues and alleged substance abuse, telling him, “Your lawyer asked us to trust you — [I don’t think] you can trust yourself… Your lawyer can’t control you.” His appeal was denied by Andrew L. Carter, due to Diddy’s potential for trying to exert influence over potential witnesses. Carter cited evidence from the prosecution that he’d already contacted witnesses during the investigation into his activities, despite promising a long list of restrictions on his travel and visitation rights.

The music mogul was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution after a months-long investigation into decades of the supposed illegal activities.