What Is Diddy Being Sued For? Here Are All The Allegations Against Him

For the first 30 years of his music career, Sean “Diddy” Combs was known for being a hit music producer, ace talent evaluator, and bombastic (if sometimes a bit unscrupulous) businessman. These days, though, you’re more likely to see his name associated with the fallout from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s accusations of sexual abuse against him. He’s lost business partnerships, stepped down from roles in companies he’s created, and distanced himself from the public eye, all while maintaining that the growing number of similar allegations against him are false. He’s currently facing a slew of lawsuits and fans might be wondering what he’s accused of and by whom. Find out here. Trigger warnings for descriptions of sexual assault below.

November 2023: Two Women Sued Diddy For Sexual Assault Shortly after settling Cassie’s lawsuit against him for an undisclosed sum, Combs was sued again by two women in separate lawsuits. Joie Dickerson-Neal filed suit in New York Supreme Court on November 23, accusing him of drugging her drink on a date in 1991 and sexually assaulting her. Dickerson-Neal says Combs also recorded the incident and showed it to others, making her a victim of revenge porn. Another woman filed an anonymous lawsuit, claiming Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend in 1990 or ’91. December 2023: Another Woman Accused Diddy Of Raping Her When She Was 17 Years Old In a new lawsuit filed in December, a third woman came forward with allegations against Combs, once again filing as a Jane Doe. In her suit, she claims Combs and two other men raped her in 2003, when she was 17 years old, after picking her up at a club in Detroit.