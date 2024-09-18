Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy, aka P. Diddy, aka Puffy, aka Love, has again been denied bail, this time by a different judge, over concerns of potential witness tampering. According to multiple sources, including the Twitter accounts of TMZ and Huffington Post editor Phil Lewis, Diddy’s second request for bail was shot down by a second judge, Andrew L. Carter, despite a bid by his attorney Marc Agnifilo to appeal yesterday’s decision by Judge Tarnofsky to deny bail based on flight risk.

According to @innercitypress, the Twitter account of independent reporter Matthew Lee, who previously covered the trial of Tekashi 69, Agnifilo offered the services of a private security firm to monitor Combs’ whereabouts, bar Combs from access to the internet or a mobile device, and control visitor logs, but Carter was unconvinced — especially as the state presented evidence he had contacted witnesses even while under investigation by federal authorities. Agnifilo also tried to explain away the 2016 video of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel hallway as the result of anger from supposed infidelity on her part rather than part of a pattern of behavior. Needless to say, it didn’t help his case.

Diddy is charged with racketeering and sexual trafficking across state lines, so more defendants and more charges can likely be expected.