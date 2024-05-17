Music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged abuse of his ex Cassie Ventura has seemingly been confirmed by a hotel hallway security video that was obtained and circulated by CNN. The television report contained a clip of the video, in which Diddy throws Cassie to the ground and then stomps on her. You can see the clip below.

BREAKING CNN has obtained footage of Diddy repeatedly beating his then girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway. I want to note that Kimora Lee Simmons has warned people about Diddy’s conduct for years, and she has either been attacked for doing so or ignored. Diddy also… pic.twitter.com/VS6rXczXWo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 17, 2024

Ventura had previously filed a lawsuit against Combs alleging physical abuse and sexual assault by the music impresario; although Combs denied the charges, he also quickly settled the lawsuit less than a day after it had been reported by news publications. While Diddy’s lawyer argued that his settlement was not an admission of guilt, it looks like at least one of those alleged incidents has been confirmed.

Since then, Diddy has been the target of a slew of new lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and violent behavior, including accusations from at least one woman who said he assaulted her when she was underage.

Combs and Ventura had a long, tumultuous relationship, with her claims against him later receiving support from songwriter Tiffany Red, who corroborated incidents in which Combs threatened them both. Another accusation from Cassie’s lawsuit, that Combs had rapper Kid Cudi’s car bombed in a fit of jealousy, was also seemingly confirmed by Cudi himself.

Diddy is also apparently under investigation by federal authorities after claims of sex trafficking were leveled against him by some of the lawsuits, with agents raiding multiple properties owned by the music mogul.