It has been an eventful past few days for Diddy (real name Sean Combs). On Monday, September 16, he was taken into federal custody. The next day, it was revealed he was charged with “racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.” Also yesterday, Diddy was denied bail.

As Rolling Stone reports, US Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky denied Diddy bail, due to her “very significant concerns” over his alleged substance abuse, his “anger issues,” and his supposed attempt to influence the outcome of his prosecution. Tarnofsky noted that she considered alternatives, but said, “Your lawyer asked us to trust you — [I don’t think] you can trust yourself.” She later added, “Your lawyer can’t control you.”

One of the alternatives Tarnofsky considered was Diddy’s request to be kept in his home with electronic monitoring and a $50 million bond.

Diddy was eventually taken away by US Marshals. After that point, Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s attorney, told reporters, “Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this until the end. He is innocent. We’re going to fight this case with everything we have.”

CNN notes Diddy is expected to appeal the decision today (September 18), at a court appearance in front of US District Court Judge Andrew Carter at 3:30 p.m. ET. In the meantime, Diddy is being held at the Special Housing Unit in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.