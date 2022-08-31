Diddy Gets Some Production Advice From Dr. Dre In The Studio

Many musical legends never get the chance to work together, leaving fans wondering what could result from a collaboration. Diddy and Dr. Dre are indelible parts of music history, but they’ve never formally got the chance to work together — that is, until recently.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the one known as “Brother Love” shared photos of himself and the Beats Electronic co-founder working together in the studio coupled with an earnest message. “Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be,” Diddy said. “Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up!”

Rap Radar reported that the two joined forces to contribute to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s forthcoming joint album, which Snoop confirmed in his recent appearance on the Rap Radar podcast alongside Jamie Foxx. Though details about the project remain thin on the ground, with heavy hitters like Diddy in the mix it’s bound to be a mindblowing listen.

