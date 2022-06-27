Diddy has been a staple in the game for decades, and BET gave him a proper tribute at tonight’s 2022 BET Awards. Jodeci and Mary J Blige delivered the vocals before Diddy himself appeared to perform “Victory,” “All About The Benjamins” with The LOX and Lil’ Kim, “I Need A Girl (Part 2),” “Pass The Courvoisier” alongside Busta Rhymes (though they changed Courvoisier to Ciroc), and the recent single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. A tribute video with kind words from the late Kim Porter played in the background before Diddy led the crowd in a moving performance of “I’ll Be Missing You” that Faith Evans joined in.

@Diddy performing “I Need A Girl Pt. 2” as part of his Lifetime Achievement performance at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/h2R09NPEDU — RemixdMag (@RemixdMag) June 27, 2022

#BETAwards Kim Porter + Diddy 🥺🥺😭😭 I'll Be Missing You – *Every Breath You Take* pic.twitter.com/0rYXVI6sTY — RealityStella (@realitystella) June 27, 2022

Diddy has seen much award show recognition over his storied career, walking away with the Lifetime Achievement award tonight (June 26) to now hold his fourth victory out of ten nominations. He made an impassioned speech that culminated in the “Last Night” artist donating $1 million to Howard University and Deion Sanders’ Jackson State football team. Previously, he received the most nominations from the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Grammys at 12, taking home two and three trophies from each show respectively.

The mogul recently released “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, an official version of a Soundcloud leak with just Tiller that was floating around the internet for the last few years. The Bad Boy founder was recently honored with the compilation album Bad Boy Celebrates Diddy: The Artist which was released this past Friday (June 24). The project includes some of the most classic records from Diddy’s closest collaborators, specifically “Through The Pain (She Told Me),” “Been Around The World,” “I’ll Be Missing You,” and “It’s All About The Benjamins – Remix” with names like The Notorious B.I.G, Mase, Mario Winans, Lil’ Kim, and The Lox.

You can check out clips from Diddy’s medley performance at the BET Awards above.