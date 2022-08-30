Pi’erre Bourne is rising. The producer is prepping for the release of Good Movie and is heading out on a big tour soon. He’s so famous that Jamie Foxx’s kids are fans, and they don’t believe that his producer tag is actually an old sample of Foxx’s voice.

“I thought that was great, man,” Foxx said when asked in an interview what he thought of the producer tag sample. “My kids… I’m always trying to impress my daughter. She’s 13 and with her friends and I’m like, ‘Listen, that’s me saying that,’ and she’s like ‘Dad, that ain’t you.’ Because, you know, she’s too young to have seen that show when it was out.”

The iconic tag, if you don’t know, comes from an episode of The Jamie Foxx Show and it consists of Foxx shouting, “Yo Pierre, you wanna come out here?” and then making the hilarious sound of a door creaking.

Good Movie is set to arrive in just a few days, and it follows up a joint album with Juicy J in June and reuniting with Lil Uzi Vert on his album The Life Of Pi’erre 5 last year. Last week, the rapper unveiled the single “Good Movie” which kept fans eager to hear the rest of the album.