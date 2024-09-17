As the indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs was unsealed today, more information has been revealed about the home raids that preceded his eventual arrest earlier this week. The indictment, which charges the music mogul with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution, also lists some of the items that were seized by federal agents in those raids.

In addition to three AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers and a drum magazine, the document also lists “1,000 bottles of baby oil” as one of the items seized — which, of course, has raised eyebrows among commenters on social media. However, their presence is also explained in the indictment, which alleges that Diddy kept employees on his payroll for the purposes of scheduling his so-called “Freak Offs,” securing supplies for those parties — including sex workers, lube, extra linens, drugs, and the aforementioned baby oil — and cleaning up after them. These parties, which could last for days, often resulted in participants being given fluids via IV to recover, which those assistants were also in charge of procuring.

Diddy is accused of using various methods of coercion, including threats of violence and blackmail, via secret tapes made during the sex parties, to keep the participants in line. The racketeering charge stems from his allegedly using his vast business empire to fund these activities.