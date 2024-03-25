Diddy’s House In LA Was Reportedly Raided By Homeland Security In A Sex Trafficking Investigation

Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion was reportedly raided by Homeland Security today in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. According to Fox’s Los Angeles affiliate, federal agents not only raided the house — which is registered to Bad Boy Films and one of Diddy’s daughters — but also detained several people.

The embattled music impresario has been under severe scrutiny since November of 2023, when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and abuse. Although the suit was settled the next day, within a week, two more women had filed simliar lawsuits, offering their own stories of mistreatment at the hands of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

Early this year, yet another lawsuit was filed, this time by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who said that while living and working with Diddy during the recording of his most recent album, the mogul had engaged in a plethora of questionable behaviors, and even participated in a shooting at a Los Angeles studio attributed to an attempted robbery.

While Diddy has denied all of the allegations against him, he also experienced hits to his standing at businesses he founded; in November, he stepped down from his role as chairman at Revolt Media, and since then, his Hulu show was canceled, several brands departed his Empower Global marketplace, and he sold his stakes in DeLeón Tequila.