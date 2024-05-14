Controversial social media influencer DJ Akademiks has been named in a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sexual assault, and defamation. According to Rolling Stone, the plaintiff, Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe, alleges that the influencer — whose real name is Livingston Allen — invited her to his home in July 2022, where he and two other men drugged her, raped her, and later showed her security footage of the incident.

Abashe says she went to the police for testing, and a rape kit confirmed traces of Allen’s semen. Authorities allegedly also photographed bruises on her arms, legs, and back. Although she did not press charges at the time, she says that police did record a call between the two that confirmed sexual intercourse, and that a search by police revealed “several items (bed sheets, etc.)” had been disposed of in a dumpster near his office — which the suit calls proof he was trying to get rid of evidence.

Over a year later, during a December livestream, Allen denied assaulting Abashe, claiming he was asleep during the assault. However, rather than expressing empathy or regret, he made the claim that Abashe was “getting trained by my two mens on my pool deck,” arguing that her participation was voluntary. According to the suit, his claims were “misleading and false, as he was in possession of text messages from Ms. Abashe, where she stated that she did not know what happened to her on July 16, 2022, and that it was Mr. Allen who informed her of the night’s events.”

The suit was filed by Tyrone Blackburn, who is also litigating the controversial sexual harassment lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.