Erykah Badu Subtly Destroyed DJ Akademiks After He Lashed Out At Her Over A Six-Year-Old Meme

It’s a bad week for DJ Akademiks (who, it must always be stated, is not a DJ). Not only was his good buddy Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison — after Ak did a fair amount of shilling for him over the past two years — but Ak walked himself into the roast of the century after lashing out at Erykah Badu over a six-year-old meme.

While reacting to the news of Lanez’s sentencing, Akademiks went off on Badu after a commenter evoked the soul singer during his livestream. “Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: you keep my name out your mouth too,” he said. “Listen, that little Everyday Struggle sh*t, that was another era, my n****. I’m down to violate all you n****s these days. F*ck what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name, please. I don’t f*ck with you neither. I never f*cked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. Bitch, I don’t f*ck with you after that… Bitch, you a old-ass hoe, just keep getting f*cked by all these young n****s.”

Wild levels of misogyny aside, Akademiks is clearly still salty about the time in 2017 when Erykah Badu appeared as a guest on Everyday Struggle, the Complex music talk show hosted by Akademiks and Joe Budden and moderated by Nadeska Alexis. During that interview, Badu joked that Akademiks resembled Jerry Mouse, from the classic cartoon Tom & Jerry, launching hundreds of memes on social media he’s never been able to live down. (It’s also telling that he went off on Badu, a woman, when he was also pressed by plenty of male performers in his time on the show, from Migos to Vic Mensa… Hmmmm.)

It seems he might have picked exactly the wrong fight, though, because Ms. Badu is a down-home Dallas girl behind all the mystical trappings and she can play the dozens as well as anyone. In this case, she didn’t even have to say a word. Yesterday, she posted a new edition of her much-touted Badu Pussy incense called “Biggest Pussy Energy.” The box features a pic of Jerry Mouse, wearing a chain reading “Livingston” — Akademiks’ real name. Ouch. Even worse, Badu reported back a couple of hours later that all 1,000 boxes had sold out. Yike.

Badu Pussy Just went live ! Limited supply . https://t.co/uvvYTPmXIB pic.twitter.com/mNezkdirvE — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 9, 2023

Y’all quick !!! Lol SOLD OUT 1000 boxes pic.twitter.com/X1KfQRcpU4 — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 10, 2023

Maybe Livingston should take the rest of the year off, because he’s accumulated Ls at a terrifying rate, turning LL Cool J, Freddie Gibbs, Russ, and even Diddy against himself. When even Diddy has had enough of you, it’s time to chill.