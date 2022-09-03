Continuing to drop the accompanying visuals for the tracks from his 13th album, God Did, DJ Khaled and Jadakiss have shared the video for their collaboration, “Jadakiss Interlude.”

On the track, Jada reminds us that he’s New York royalty, delivering fiery bars over a soulful, James Brown-sampling instrumental. Jada finds himself in several landmarks and items symbolic of New York City throughout the song.

“I’m the bullet that struct your limbs / I’m white Air Force Ones, I’m construction Timbs / I’ma do whatever it takes, just enough to win / I’m the one that your man told you not to fuck with him /I’m the single-parent household with nothin’ in the ‘frigerator / Pissy staircases, smell like the incinerator / Grandma in the back hooked up to the ventilator / Tryna chip in and see if we can get some dinner later,” raps Jada.

In the video, Khaled and Jada are seen taking over Yonkers, from where Jada hails. Khaled is seen hyping Jada up as he spits rhymes in front of a food mart, and shoots dice in the street corners.

Earlier this week, Khaled also dropped videos for “Beautiful” with Future and SZA and “Big Time” with Future and Lil Baby.

Check out the video for “Jadakiss Interlude” above.