The talk of DJ Khaled’s new album God Did might be the title track and its outstanding Jay-Z feature, but the Miami superproducer isn’t about to let the rest of his latest project languish. He strikes while the iron’s still white hot with the video for “Big Time” featuring Atlanta’s finest, Future and Lil Baby.

The video opens with a short interlude that might be intended to be comedic — but with DJ Khaled, who really knows — that sees Khaled soaking in a bubble bath surrounded by scantily clad beauties. One fans him with a palm frond, another feeds him grapes, and yet another pops out for the apparent sole purpose of removing a serving tray cover when he demands his butler bring him a towel.

Once the video gets started, it bears all the hallmarks of a DJ Khaled original. Future, Khaled, and Lil Baby all roam the immaculately manicured lawn of a beachside villa while being attended to by the aforementioned beauties. A helicopter buzzes overhead, and yes, products are placed; Khaled shows off his Theragun, and a bottle of Luc Belaire gets its own hero shot alongside the shapely models as they lounge by the pool (Rick Ross, oddly enough, does not cameo along with his liquor). Big time, indeed.

Watch DJ Khaled’s “Big Time” video featuring Future and Lil Baby above.

God Did is out now on We The Best / Epic Records. Get it here.