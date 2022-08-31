Upon releasing his 13th album, God Did, DJ Khaled has released several music videos throughout the week. His latest visual is for the album cut, “Beautiful,” which features Future and SZA.

In the song’s video, directed by Collin Tilley, Khaled is seen charming a woman on a boat. As the song begins, Khaled is joined by Future and SZA as they vibe out on a mirrored platform on the sand. Also in the video, they are seen driving large vehicles and enjoying cozy time by the fireside.

To put out 13 albums is a rare feat, but with more than two decades in the game, the radio personality, producer, and motivational speaker still maintains his momentum.

“To get to a 13th album is, like, beyond incredible for me,” said Khaled in an interview with Billboard. “The greats that I look up to, when I see how many albums they put out, I’m on the right track. And I know how hard it is to be in this game — some people can’t make it past their first single or their first album.”

Check out the video for “Beautiful” above.

God Did is out now via We The Best/Epic Records. Stream it here.