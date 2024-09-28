True sports fans know the party starts long before the whistle is blown. For football fanatics the tailgate is the place to be. Today (September 28), DJ Khaled decided to one-up the University of Central Florida versus Colorado University tailgaters.

As thousands gathered outside of the FBC Mortgage Stadium to ahead of Colorado Buffaloes and UCF Knights showdown, the “Supposed To Be Loved” producer took his level of excitement for the game to new heights. As the Grammy winner discussed the matchup with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff crew he needed to channel his adrenaline into a hilarious crowd-surf.

In the video (viewable here), the entire host team, which included Tom Brady hyped DJ Khaled up to take the plunge. With the assistance of Mark Ingram II, he dives head first into the onlookers.

Now, DJ Khaled has done come daredevil-like acts in the past including some late night mishaps with a jet ski. However, he’s never done anything quite like this. But the live studio audience were all on board with DJ Khaled’s antics. Just as DJ Khaled upper torso make contact with the fans, they quickly came together to push him over head. Although DJ Khaled’s crowd-surf didn’t last long, he can certainly cross it off of his bucket list.