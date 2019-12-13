The Baltimore Ravens have turned into a juggernaut this season. Sitting at a league-best 12-2, Baltimore has won 10 games in a row and clinched a playoff berth by winning the AFC North on Thursday night with a 42-21 beatdown of the New York Jets. There have been a few reasons for this, with the most prominent one being the play of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.

A former Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville and a guy who people wrongly thought needed to play wide receiver if he wanted to have a future in the league, Jackson has been nothing short of magnificent this year. He’s been quite good as a passer, completing a hair over 66 percent of his throws for 2,889 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions, and against the Jets, he eclipsed Michael Vick’s single-season record for quarterback rushing yards. Currently, Jackson has scored seven rushing touchdowns and has a team-high 1,103 rushing yards.

There’s a ton of excitement in Baltimore right now, and much of it revolves around their young signal caller. That excitement is shared by starting running back Mark Ingram, who joined Jackson for a postgame interview on Thursday. After both dudes were asked a few questions by Erin Andrews, Ingram was handed the mic and started chatting with his QB.

The Ravens are going to be an awfully tough out this postseason and could very well go on to win the Super Bowl. If they do, it’ll be in large part to this pairing, which very obviously have wonderful chemistry with one another.