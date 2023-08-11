DJ Khaled can’t stop working. Yesterday (August 10), the prolific DJ and producer announced his 14th album, Til Next Time, which will arrive as part of a new partnership between Khaled’s We The Best Music and Def Jam Recordings. Tonight, Khaled has shared the first single from the album, “Supposed To Be Loved.”

On “Supposed To Be Loved,” Khaled is joined by melodic rappers Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, who lean into their vocal stylings as they seek to spoil their ladies.

“I’m tryna love you like you ‘posed to be loved / She know I’m a thug, she don’t treat me like no rapper / See you comin’ up, I can make that shit faster,” sing Future and Lil Baby on the song’s catchy earworm of a chorus.

Over the years, Khaled has proven that he’s pretty much guaranteed to drop a contender for the song of summer. Though “Supposed To Be Loved” arrives rather late in the summer, Khaled holds up his track record.

You can listen to “Supposed To Be Loved” above.

Til Next Time is due later this year via We The Best Music and Def Jam Recordings.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.