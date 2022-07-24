The first day of Rolling Loud’s 2022 Miami Festival was a bit rocky for a couple of reasons. First, Kanye West, who was supposed to headline the first day but canceled at the last second, still appeared at the show as a guest during Lil Durk’s set. Elsewhere, Kid Cudi made an early exit from his headlining slot after fans refused to stop throwing objects at him. Day two proved to be a bit better, and the highlight of the day came when Future brought out Travis Scott to perform some songs during his headlining slot.

The two kicked things off with a performance of “Hold That Heat,” a record by producer Southside that both Future and Travis guest featured on. Elsewhere, Travis also performed “Goosebumps,” and he seemed extremely happy to be back performing on the big stage during it. Travis even lent some vocals to Future as he performed “March Madness.”

Travis’ surprise Rolling Loud appearance comes after the festival denied that he was banned from the Miami show. Furthermore, a spokesperson for Rolling Loud said that the festival even tried to have Travis headline the show, but it proved to be too difficult to do with too little time. “We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in such a short time,” the spokesperson said. “This had nothing to do with any restrictions from the hosting venue Hard Rock Stadium.”

You can watch videos from Travis’ surprise appearance above.