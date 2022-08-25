Here’s What To Know Ahead Of DJ Khaled’s New Album, ‘God Did’

Last month, DJ Khaled announced his 13th studio album, God Did, via a dramatic video . “They didn’t believe in us,” the clip’s tagline read. And of course, in the weeks since, DJ Khaled slowly rolled a ton of more information on the album, like the tracklist, the official release date, and a seriously insane list of guest appearances. So with the album arriving at midnight on Friday, August 26th, here’s a primer on God Did.

Here’s What To Know Ahead Of DJ Khaled New Album, ‘God Did’

The first single from God Did, the follow-up to 2021’s Khaled Khaled, was “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. The song quickly reached the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and proved to be the hit that put Drake above the Beatles for the record of the most top-five songs on the Hot 100 of all time… all thanks to DJ Khaled. The song was in the works since 2021 when DJ Khaled teased it at his own birthday party.

The cover art for God Did features a close-up of DJ Khaled shedding a single tear:

But the real highlight of God Did is the bonkers tracklist. DJ Khaled has somehow managed to get anybody and everybody on the album. Drake is not only on “Staying Alive,” but also on the album’s opening track, “No Secret.” Future and SZA are featured on “Beautiful,” Gunna and Roddy Rich are on “Fam Good, We Good,” Kanye West and Eminem hop on the Dr. Dre- and The ICU-produced “Use This Gospel (Remix),” and the title track features a hefty stable of stars in Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy.

Speaking of Jay-Z, Khaled said on record that the Jay-Z verse on God Did is the best of his career. “I’m telling you, if there was a greatest hits of Jay-Z verses, it’s on there. That I’ll tell you, for a fact,” he told Complex.

If that’s not enough to stoke the fire for the release, there are also features on God Did from Latto, City Girls, Lil Durk, Quavo, Takeoff, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Don Tolliver, Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Juice WRLD, Jadakiss, and Vory.

God Did is out 8/26 via We The Best/Epic/Roc Nation. Pre-order it here.

