This past weekend, DJ Polo of the Juice Crew was confirmed to have died by his family, who shared the news via his social media accounts.

“”It is with a heavy heart we mourn the loss of my father, the incredible DJ Polo,” the post reads. “He was not only a legend to the hip hop community but also to his family and we celebrate his life and legacy now and forever. We would like to thank you all for your beautiful words and tributes – seeing the impact he made has been overwhelming and we are so grateful… Thank you all again for your condolences and for respecting the family’s privacy at this time. We miss you Cuzmo.”

DJ Polo’s status as one of hip-hop’s foremost pioneers of the Golden Era alongside Kool G Rap meant that the news was met with an outpouring of tributes from fellow rap legends such as fellow Juice Crew member Big Daddy Kane, DJ Premier, Eric B, Ice-T, and of course, Kool G Rap himself.

“R.I.P. to a dear friend and a Brother from another Household,” wrote his partner-in-rhyme. “He is a Legend to Hip Hop and Juice Crew history. DJ Polo! May Light from the Highest be upon him.” You can see more tributes below.

I lost another friend yesterday.. DJ Polo… DJ for legendary @TheRealKoolGRap 🙏 Life is precious. pic.twitter.com/oK6m5x2P8G — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 28, 2024

DJ Polo and Kool G Rap were added to the Juice Crew in the mid-80s after recording “It’s A Demo” at the group’s studio with DJ Marley Marl and Mr. Magic. They later released the demo as the single “I’m Fly,” then followed it with three albums: Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead Or Alive (1990), and Live And Let Die (1992).

These albums are credited with contributing to the rise of Mafioso rap and built G Rap’s reputation as a supreme rhyme technician.