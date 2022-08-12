As seen from all of the movie remakes, television show reboots, and older fashions coming back in style, there is nothing people love more than reveling in nostalgia. Though some efforts are half-hearted and fall short, DJ Premier, Remy Ma, and Rapsody hit the mark in the new “Remy Rap” video.

As Preemo spins on the 1’s and 2’s, Remy Ma dons a thigh-length, long sleeve New York Rangers jersey and boasts about her place in rap amongst the women. She even addresses the allegations of having a ghostwriter with “Every time I spit some sh*t, they saying that it’s really Pap” before the camera pans to her husband Papoose and recalls her hits “Lean Back,” “Conceited,” and “All The Way Up.”

The transition to Rapsody’s verse finds her behind the camera doing a photoshoot for Remy before getting her bars off. Rapsody refers to life as a curvy woman and deems herself her biggest fan, in addition to separating herself from the pack with “Wah wah, y’all cry, I’m on a different tier / We ain’t the same, me and you got some different fears.”

This lyrical exhibition is the first visual offering from DJ Premier’s recent EP Hip Hop 50 Volume 1, which also features Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Joey Badass, Nas, and Run The Jewels. The forthcoming volumes within the 10-part EP series will include production efforts from Mustard, Swizz Beats, Hit-Boy, No I.D., and multiple other musical powerhouses.

Check out the video for “Remy Rap” above.