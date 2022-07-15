DJ Premier is always a welcome addition to any new music Friday, especially when behind the boards. This week, listeners are blessed to see him assume the forefront of sorts as he taps Nas for “Beat Breaks,” which they teased last week via Twitter. Preemo opens the track telling Nas he wants to “take it back” to the breakbeat days. The Illmatic rapper follows suit, putting on a lyrical clinic of the legend’s immersive production.

Despite being veterans in the game who originated from a different era, they make this record sound so fresh. This collaboration comes after longtime clamors by fans for Nas to release a project fully produced by Preemo, and while it may not be exactly what they asked for, it is still a linkup for the ages.

“Beat Breaks” arrives as part of DJ Premier’s latest EP Hip Hop 50: Volume 1, celebrating 50 years since hip hop’s inception, which also features Lil Wayne, Joey Badass, Rapsody, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, and Run The Jewels. The 56-year-old had this to say about the project: “It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program. Hip Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50 years will bring.” DJ Premier intends to bring a lot more, as future iterations of Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack will include production from Hit-Boy, Mike Will Made-It, Swizz Beats, Mustard and more.

Preemo’s last release came in 2018 with PRhyme 2, the follow-up to his and Royce Da 5’9″‘s eponymous 2014 debut album as a duo.

Check out DJ Premier and Nas’ latest record “Beat Breaks.”

Hip Hop 50: Volume 1 is available now via Mass Appeal. Listen to it here.