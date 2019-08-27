Rapsody’s ‘Eve’ Is A Soulful Celebration Of Black Women And Culture

Getty Image

Contrary to some recently publicized opinions, women have not only always been represented in rap music, but they have also often been its backbone, adding much-needed detail to its ever-growing tapestry of narratives about the Black experience. While the current moment seemingly belongs to the “hot girls,” in truth, the “hot girl summer” narrative, although enjoyable, only tells a part of the story. That’s where Rapsody steps in with her latest project, Eve. On her new album, the North Carolina MC uses historical figures to paint a fuller fleshed-out picture of an often misrepresented demographic in hip-hop.

While rap music goes through trends like any other subset of pop culture, it has been unfortunately subject to even more narrow perceptions of women than usual, with female rappers shunted to the margins of history, barred from Top 5 debates, and generally demeaned by both rap fans and the wider population. Look no further for proof than the words of respected rap impresario Jermaine Dupri, who recently intimated that women in rap have utilized a limited worldview and suggested that they should get segregated into a new, separate genre that he regrettably dubbed “strap” — a portmanteau of “stripper” and “rap.”

Leaving aside the fact that JD clearly forgets that he headlines a VH1 show designed to promote and cultivate young rappers — two recent winners of which, Deetranada and Mulatto, were young women who don’t use sex appeal as a hook for their smart, polished rhymes — Dupri’s comments highlight a huge blindspot in how female rappers are accepted in the culture. There’s a false dichotomy that anyone can point out; too many listeners believe in separating women into one of two competing, polar opposite categories: One in which sex appeal is the primary hook and the other in which lyricism is.

Both categories seem mostly based on how rappers present themselves rather than how well they rap or even the content of their raps. The so-called “stripper rappers” Jermaine Dupri and others were quick to discard have also spoken on topics like domestic violence, independence, and the drug game, a favorite of male rappers that somehow gets overlooked when addressed by women. The “intelligent” or respectable rappers — i.e., the ones who “cover-up” their bodies for male approval — are only discussed or brought up in opposition to these other, supposedly less desirable women.