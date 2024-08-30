Do Compton Rappers Game And YG Have Beef?

Thanks to Kendrick Lamar and his inescapable hit “Not Like Us,” the city of Compton is back on the map in a big way. His Kendrick & Friends concert put a ton of the city’s rap talent on display, giving both veteran performers and rising stars a new chance to shine on the national level.

That included Kendrick collaborator and fellow Hub City native YG and his main producer Mustard, but oddly, didn’t include their other fellow citizen, The Game, who didn’t quite join in on the Drake hate train. In fact, some fans think Game even has beef with YG and Mustard. So, what’s going on there?

On August 28, after making some cryptic posts on Instagram Stories, Game called out the other two. But the first batch of posts and the second were unconnected, according to Game, who cleared the air in a later post. “Rooting for somebody & finding out they secretly hate u is so crazy,” he wrote initially. “Secret haters are clutch.. yall make ballin in yo face worth it.” But in another slide, he wrote, “Aye Keenon & Dijon [YG and Mustard’s real names, respectively]… Jayceon [Game’s real name] looking for y’all. Ghetto name havin n****s.” It’s fair that fans connected the two statements, making Mustard and YG out to be the “secret haters,” but in the comments of a post reporting the alleged beef, Jayceon quickly cleared the air.

“@yg & @mustard My n**gas 5L,” he wrote. “Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton.” It’s more likely that his call-out was an invitation to collaborate, which the two have done more than a few times over the years. Game and YG most recently collaborated on their Compton peace walk negotiating a truce between two rival gangs in their shared hometown. So, it seems improbable that Game would be starting beef with YG now.