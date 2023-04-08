Do Nicki Minaj And Kim Petras Have A Song Coming?

It’s true! Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj have expressed their intentions to collaborate, with Minaj being a feature on the upcoming “Alone” single.

Petras broke the news on social media this week with a video of her answering a telephone call. Minaj’s voice can be heard on the other end, saying cheerfully, “Yeah! It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras!” She captioned it with the release date, which is April 21.

Billboard has also reported that “Alone” samples Alice Deejay’s 1998 song, “Better Off Alone.” While not much else is known about it yet, needless to say, fans are excited about the potential of their two faves joining forces.

However, some had been suspecting the collab was coming for quite a while. Last month, a clip went around of Petras doing an interview with the publication, where she dished about who would be in her dream girl group. Off the bat, she listed some picks like Charli XCX and Lana Del Rey. Then, with a laugh, she also named Nicki Minaj — leading fans to think that something was possibly already in the works.

“CLOCK THAT SHE STARTING GIGGLING WHEN NICKI WAS MENTIONED TEA OH THAT COLLAB IS COMING,” one replied.

Meanwhile, another fan knew exactly what it was. “We getting that ‘Alone’ feature,” they wrote.