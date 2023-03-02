Lana Del Rey attended Billboard‘s Women In Music 2023 awards show in Los Angeles last night, March 1, where she accepted the Visionary Award from Olivia Rodrigo. On the red carpet, Del Rey teased an almost inevitable collaboration with Billie Eilish at some point in the future and expressed optimism about the present state of music.

“I’m really so excited for where music is at,” she told Billboard reporters Lyndsey Havens and Rania Aniftos. “Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo, I mean, Billie Eilish is my love. I just feel such a lovely — I don’t know. Like, these are my people. It’s so interesting to be in a room of people where you can actually — for the first time, for me — wave to everybody. I feel like, in a way, all the little sounds I wanted to hear on the radio, they’ve caught up to this moment.”

Kim Petras, who performed “Brrr” and became the first-ever trans woman honored at the event as the Chartbreaker Award winner, used the opportunity to do more than just wave at Del Rey.

Billboard posted an endearing clip of Petras and Del Rey backstage.

“Like, literally, all the cool people anywhere only listen to you,” an animated Petras told Del Rey, as Del Rey humbly laughed off the compliment before giving her a hug. “Literally, anyone you want to hang out with, you’re their queen. That’s what you want in life! Any cool artist, too. You’re their f*cking queen, and you should know.”

All of those cool people will soon be able to exclusively listen to Del Rey’s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd. In the meantime, they could settle for “Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon” by her dad, Rob Grant, ahead of his newly announced forthcoming album, Lost At Sea.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd is out 3/24 via Interscope/Polydor. Pre-save it here.