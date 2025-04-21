Doechii Hopes She’s Done Working 20 Years From Now

Doechii is still relatively early in her career, but if she has it her way, we may not be getting new music from her come 2045.

At the end of a new Cosmopolitan interview, Doechii (real name Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon) was asked where she sees herself in 20 years and she responded:

I hope I’m resting. I hope to be writing books or to have other creative facets that don’t generate money — doing things just to do them, not as a job. Hopefully, I’m wealthy enough to never have to work again. And I hope I maintain how I express myself. I never want to tense up or think, ‘Because I’m this old, I can’t do this.’ No matter how old I get, I’m still twerking on the floor. I want to maintain that everybody else’s perceptions of what Jaylah can do or should do never affect what Jaylah wants to do.

Doechii also addressed the idea that she’s more “intellectual” than other female rappers, saying, “I wouldn’t agree with that perspective. I’ve seen people describe me as ‘the female that,’ ‘she’s intellectual,’ ‘she’s hard,’ and ‘she’s scarin’ hos.’ I think what’s happening is people are trying to understand who I am as an artist, but they’re doing it in comparison to other artists, which I don’t think is necessary to interpret art at all.”

