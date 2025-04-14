Doechii is not only one of the most exciting rappers out there today. The Grammy winner is also very stylish, and while headlining California’s Frost Fest 2025 over the weekend, she wore a button-adorned outfit designed by a fan.

The journey began in February, when a talented designer who goes by Handsomegirly on social media wrote, “Hello I made the most beautiful matching set with matching headband.” As someone in the replies accurately put it: “this fit hard asf wtf.” In a follow-up post, Handsomegirly shared that “it’s a dream of mine for doechii to wear my set.”

That dream came true.

Following the Frost Fest set, Doechii wrote on X, “Stanford show fit by @handsomegirly_! It came out so cute babes ty.” She even had matching button nails from @allhailthynail. On Instagram, Handsomegirly wrote, “Is this a dream? Ty @just__demetrie for helping me complete this for doe!”

Previously, Doechii discussed her sense of style in an interview with Dazed, saying, “It just depends on where I am in my life. I’ll never pinpoint myself. I’ll never lock myself down to one particular style. It’s not me. It never will be me. I find it so depressing to feel like you have to dress one way, but I also admire people who can consistently stay in a bag.”

Be sure to follow Handsomegirly, and check out the Frost Fest fit below.