It’s almost time to go to All Things Go. On Tuesday (April 15), the lineup for the DC-area music festival was announced, with headliners including Noah Kahan, Doechii (maybe in another fan-made outfit?), Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Kesha, and The Marías. Also on the bill: Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, Last Dinner Party, Wallows, Faye Webster, Julien Baker & Torres, Bartees Strange, Djo, Lola Young, Role Model, Rachel Chinouriri, and many more.

All Things Go Festival 2025 is held from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28, at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland (the lineup for ATG in New York is coming soon). The fan pre-sale begins Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m. ET, while the public on-sale is on Friday, April 18. You can find more information here.

Check out the full lineup below.