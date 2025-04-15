It’s almost time to go to All Things Go. On Tuesday (April 15), the lineup for the DC-area music festival was announced, with headliners including Noah Kahan, Doechii (maybe in another fan-made outfit?), Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Kesha, and The Marías. Also on the bill: Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, Last Dinner Party, Wallows, Faye Webster, Julien Baker & Torres, Bartees Strange, Djo, Lola Young, Role Model, Rachel Chinouriri, and many more.
All Things Go Festival 2025 is held from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28, at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland (the lineup for ATG in New York is coming soon). The fan pre-sale begins Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m. ET, while the public on-sale is on Friday, April 18. You can find more information here.
Check out the full lineup below.
All Things Go 2025 @ Merriweather Post Pavilion Lineup For Friday, September 26
Noah Kahan
The Marías
Last Dinner Party
The Beaches
Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
Lucius
Caroline Kingsbury
Joy Oladokun
Sunday (1994)
All Things Go 2025 @ Merriweather Post Pavilion Lineup For Saturday, September 27
Lucy Dacus
Clairo
Wallows
Faye Webster
Backseat Lovers
Julien Baker & Torres
Orion Sun
Hippo Campus
Gigi Perez
G Flip
Hazlett
Zinadelphia
Paris Paloma
Bartees Strange
Hey, Nothing
Carol Ades
All Things Go 2025 @ Merriweather Post Pavilion Lineup For Sunday, September 28
Doechii
Kesha
Djo
Lola Young
Role Model
Marine
Ashe
Rachel Chinouriri
Griff
Aces
Alemeda
Molly Grace
Maude Latour
Michelle
Peach PRC
Jasmine.4.t