The 36th GLAAD Media Awards went down last week, on March 27, and there, Doechii picked up the award for Outstanding Music Artist. As she told People, that was a major win for her.

Doechii called the award the “warmest win that I have gotten yet,” explaining, “Because I feel like I’m amongst my family, I feel like I’m in my element, I’m with my community, and I just feel proud to be here because I know I’m safe.”

Doechii also said of her past year, “It’s been transformative for me. Truly. All of my dreams have become a reality, and I feel like I am literally walking in a dream.”

While accepting the award during the show (video above), Doechii said:

“I am thrilled at being recognized with such a prestigious award by GLAAD, and joining the prior honorees such as Reneé [Rapp], Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, and Janelle Monáe. This is a huge and special moment as well because GLAAD is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, which is super fab [laughs]! This organization was founded on the principles of acceptance, inclusiveness, and empowerment, and those are the same things that I strongly believe in and advocate for and that continue to propel me forward, especially now that hard-won cultural change and rights for transgender people and the LGBTQ community have been threatened, and I’m disgusted. Disgusted. But I want to say that we are here and we are not going anywhere. So, the support and the love I’m feeling as I accept this award from GLAAD is truly overwhelming and uplifting, and as I move forward in my life and career, enabling. It’s also a beacon to other aspiring artists to not let anyone ever block your dreams, like ever [laughs]. So, I just want to encourage you guys to stay connected with one another, stay passionate, stay focused, keep your chin up, be kind, and be fab [laughs]!”

In a 2022 interview with British GQ, Doechii said of her sexuality, “I started becoming comfortable with it when I started getting more gay friends. I always knew that I was queer, and I was bisexual. But I didn’t really feel comfortable talking about it, because nobody around me was gay. So it’s not like I was hiding it, but I also wasn’t fully embracing it.”